Logo Crunch is a multi-resolution logo maker, it uses computer vision to make your high-res logo legible at lower resolutions. Use it for a website favicon, iOS app icon or Android app icon.
  Drop here or click to upload logo

or try a random logo

 Random
enlarged
actual size

Crop factor

Simplify

Fill Holes

Thicken

Boost thin lines

enlarged
actual size

Crop factor

Simplify

Fill Holes

Thicken

Boost thin lines

enlarged
actual size

Crop factor

Simplify

Fill Holes

Thicken

Boost thin lines

enlarged
actual size

Crop factor

Simplify

Fill Holes

Thicken

Boost thin lines

enlarged
actual size

Crop factor

Simplify

Fill Holes

Thicken

Boost thin lines

enlarged
actual size

Crop factor

Simplify

Fill Holes

Thicken

Boost thin lines

enlarged
actual size

Crop factor

Simplify

Fill Holes

Thicken

Boost thin lines

  Website Favicon

 Download Favicon

  Android App icon

 Download Android icon

  iOS App icon

 Download iOS icon

Making a multi-resolution logo

As a designer it's natural to make logos for high-density displays. However when designs wind up in the real world they're often displayed in tiny sizes - as app icons and website favicons that can be as small as 16x16 pixels.

different favicons

Conventional wisdom says that logos should be reproduced exactly, but when a high-res logo is reduced to 32x32 or 16x16 some leeway in interpretation is necessary. Line weights also have a perceptual component - as you scale down the logo thin lines quickly become illegible.

Github logo changing line weights

Most favicon generators simply do a naive scaling, resulting in blurry looking icons. Ideally you would design a separate logo for each resolution - logo crunch makes this process much easier using concepts from computer vision. It even works on images with gradients or complex textured backgrounds.

Simplify (Opening)

simplify operation example This is known as an "opening" morphological operator, and is useful for removing fine details.

Fill holes (Closing)

fill holes operation example This does the opposite of simplify, where small or thin holes in the shape are filled in.

Thicken (Dilate)

thickening operation example This extends the area of your shape just like adding more stroke.

Boost thin lines

boost thin lines example

Sometimes the image is otherwise fine but has very thin lines. In this case we would like to apply the thicken filter only to the thin lines. We use a convolutional filter to isolate these lines, then apply a dilation operator with the thin lines as a mask.